Mildred J. Dudley Mildred J. Dudley was born on January 8th, 1924 in Butte, MT. and died on June 2nd, 2019 in Tacoma, WA. She was raised and graduated from high school in Sheridan, MT. She lived in Tacoma, WA since 1942. She was married to Robert G. Dudley for 50 years before he preceded her in death in 1992. A funeral will be celebrated at 3:30pm on Saturday, June 15, 2019 in the Aspen Chapel, Celebration of Life Center at Mountain View Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 4100 Steilacoom Blvd SW, Lakewood. Please visit www.mountainviewtacoma.com for the full obituary.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 9, 2019