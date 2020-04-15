Mildred L. Johnson
Mildred L. Johnson (94) passed peacefully on April 9, 2020 in Tacoma, WA. She was born in Badger, MN in 1925. She was preceded in death by husband Clarence, daughter Joy, and son Rocky. Mildred is survived by daughters Sharon Starr and Pamela Widener (Steve), sons Kevin and Wayne (Sue), sister Ruby Shriner, 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. A private family burial will be held at Mt. View Funeral Home. A memorial donation may be made to Franciscan Hospice. For a full bio and to share your memories please see www.mountainviewtacoma.com.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 15, 2020.
