Mildred Ockinga Mildred Elmquist Ockinga was born on May 27, 1925 in New England, N.D. She passed away quietly in her sleep on May 22, 2020 at the age of 94 with the same dignity and grace with which she led her life. The previous day she celebrated her 72nd wedding anniversary with her husband Harold. She is also survived by her children, Denny (Judi), Carol Salazar, Gene (Teresa), and Norm; eleven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Although the last years were foggy, she left a ray of sunshine and is moving onto clear skies. Private services will be held for family. Remembrances can be shared by signing the online guestbook at www.newtacoma.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 31, 2020.