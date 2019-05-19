Home

Millie Peterman Millie Peterman passed away on May 9th, with her husband of 67 years at her side. She was a supportive wife, loving mother and Godly woman. She is survived by husband, Al; her 2 children: Murry (Kathy), Melvin (Lori); 4 grandchildren: Ian, Clay, Rebekah & Emily; 2 great grandchildren: Lyrah & Ava René. A Memorial service will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, May 25th, at Praise Covenant Church, at 3501 S Orchard St, Tacoma, WA. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donate to Alzheimer's research at
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 19, 2019
