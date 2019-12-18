|
|
Milton Edward Turner Sr. 08/14/1949 - 12/15/19 Milton Turner, a 54 year resident of Tacoma, passed away Sunday morning after a long hard fought battle with heart failure. He passed away peacefully with his devoted wife Tami, his family, and his Tacoma General family at his bedside. Milton was born in Winston-Salem, NC and moved to Tacoma in 1965 where he attended McCarver Jr. High and Stadium High School. Please visit the following website to view the obituary, details of the services, and sign our guestbook: https://scottfuneralhometacoma.com/obituaries/+
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 18, 2019