Mitchell Ray Kiser Mitch's journey began March 19, 1954 in Tacoma, Washington. He was called home to find peace and comfort May 26, 2020 at the age of 66, cancer won. He was the son of Ray and Eulene Kiser and spent most of his childhood, alongside his sister, Kim, in El Sobrante, CA. only to return with his family to the Tacoma area and build his life. He met his 'Bride' of 36 years, Brenda, and found their place on the Key Peninsula where they raised two (AMAZING) children, Travis and Shannon. During that time, he was honored with the title "Pops" and shared his heart with so many of his other 'kids'. Mitch was a part of a small family business until the day he retired. From there he became a part of the community where he created lasting friendships and most importantly, became "Papa" to Jemma and James. His father passed before him, leaving behind his mother, sister, wife, children, grandchildren and a plethora of extended family and friends to mourn his loss. Mitch had many talents he picked up through life, but welding and tinkering were his favorite. He took pride in his home and his creations can be seen all around the yard. His laugh was always genuine, his kindness and generosity were extreme and his beer was always cold. He will be lovingly remembered and missed enormously by all who knew him. *A gathering in his honor will be held at a later date.*

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jun. 7, 2020.
