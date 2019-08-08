|
Miyako Kay Morris Kay Morris, 87 (Miyako Kishinue) passed peacefully in her sleep back on 12/6/18. Born in Kyushu, Japan, she married Pete Sypniewski in 1954. Linda her daughter was born in '61. Pete passed in '96. In '10 she married a wonderful former Naval officer George Morris. They were an amazing couple. In '18 she moved to Austin, TX to be closer to her daughter. Kay is and was one of the most spirited, talented, and courageous souls we have ever met, survived by her daughter Linda, Linda's husband Bill, and their 3 daughters Claudia, Natalie, and Miranda.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 8, 2019