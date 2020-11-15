Molly Sugia

January 7, 1942 - November 13, 2020

Puyallup, Washington - Molly Johnson Sugia (Molly Gerhard) passed away November 13th at Good Samaritan Hospital from complications of kidney disease. Molly was born in Sumner WA and was a Sumner Daffodil Princess and fashion model at Frederick Nelson in Seattle for over 20 years. She is survived by her daughter Tina Taylor of Seattle and son Scott Johnson of Puyallup and three siblings. Her ashes will be scattered at a later date





