Molly Watson Dec. 30, 1935 - Jan. 8, 2020 Molly, Mom, was born in Yakima, WA. She later moved to Tacoma, WA where she met Jerry Collier. They married and had 2 children, son, Daniel Dale and daughter Carrie Lynn. They later divorced but Mom never stopped loving my father. Mom was a lifelong bank teller, finishing her career at Key Bank. Mom was preceded in death by her parents Emil and May Ubelaker, sisters, Shirley Dunn, Frances Ubelaker, Patricia Sliger and little brother Jack Ubelaker, son Daniel Collier Sr, great granddaughter Sy'Diah Collier and Jerry Collier, the father of her children. She is survived by her daughter Carrie Lynn, sister Iris Penn, grandsons Daniel Collier Jr and Clifford Collier, great granddaughter Shelby (Daniel) and great grandson Clyde (Clifford) and many nieces and nephews and friends and her church family. A celebration of Life will be held at Grace Community Church 8243 S Park Ave, Tacoma, Wa, where she attended for the past 4 years, on Jan. 25th, @ 1:00 pm. Mom passed away in her home of 55 years. Quietly, peacefully and without pain, with her daughter Carrie in attendance. It was her last wish. For more info please visit edwardsmemorial.com
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 19, 2020