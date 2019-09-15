|
Monica Schumaker Monica passed away at home in Tacoma on August 28, 2019, surrounded by many of those she loved and who loved her: her partner, David Montgomerie, her son Gregory, her daughters Dana and Sasha and other close family members. Monica also leaves behind her nephew Davis and his wife Michelle and their two girls, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Missing her warm smile and loving presence are a gaggle of close friends and compatriots including her former co-workers at Bates Technical College, her Bunco girls, her dog show group, and many other friends whose lives she touched and blessed as well as her loving dog Misty. Monica was born in Goeppingen, Germany on March 26, 1945. She traveled with her family throughout her youth, attending schools in Italy and Japan before settling in Tacoma and graduating from Lincoln High School. She spent much of her early adult life as a wife and mother. Soon she began to develop and enlarge her spiritual life, with periodic get-togethers with others of a metaphysical bent around Tarot readings and other new world/new age studies and practices. She continued these activities until the end of her life. Monica spent 18 years at Bates Technical College, first managing the bookstore, then becoming a well-regarded career training advisor. Because she was also interested in antiques and crafts, she developed a reputation at Bates as unofficial school decorator, creating imaginative window displays for staff and instructors. After retiring, Monica and David traveled and were known to sample wine. They went to Mexico, Hawaii, Napa and camped throughout the Pacific Northwest. In her last few years Monica's health kept her closer to home, but failed to dull or corral her buoyant spirit. At the end, as it was at the beginning, the people who Monica touched were energized by her friendship: she left behind friends and relatives who are now sad, but who have smiled more than they otherwise would have because they knew Monica. We invite you to remember Monica with a Celebration of Life at the Mountaineers Great Hall at 2302 North 30th in Tacoma on Saturday, September 28 from 3-5:00 PM.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 15, 2019