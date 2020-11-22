Monika Nina Lipponen (Udalova)

March 2, 1924 - November 13, 2020

Buffalo, Minnesota - Monika Nina Lipponen (96) passed away peacefully on Friday morning, November 13, 2020 at the Cottagewood Senior Communities Memory Care Center in Buffalo, MN. She was born on March 2, 1924 in Narva, Estonia to a Russian father, Alexander Udalov and Finnish mother Ekaterina Udalova (Laine). Monika fled the Russian invasion of Estonia through Finland, to Manheim, Germany. She returned to Narva, after learning of the death of her parents during the Russian occupation, to rescue her sister Ly and smuggle her back to Germany. In Manheim she met her future husband John Lipponen, a member of the US Army. Following the war, Monika and John moved to Orr Minnesota and then to Tacoma, Washington. Eventually, Monika settled in Minnesota. Monika was a consummate linguist, voracious reader and generous knitter. She spoke five languages fluently, read multiple books a week and completed custom Afghans for family and friends.

She was predeceased by husband, John Lipponen, son Otto Lipponen, grandson, Timothy Lipponen and her dear sister, Ly Duran. Monika is survived by devoted daughter-in-law Patricia Lipponen, daughter, Janet Lipponen and husband Edward Frenette, son Gary Lipponen and wife Lynn, grandchildren Jonathan, Christopher, Eric, Landon, Andrew and Didrick Lipponen. She is also survived by nieces Mona Fisher, Susan Petram, Jennifer Asplund, Libby Molnow, nephews Barry and Lawrence Duran and 10 great grandchildren. Due to the pandemic, celebration of Monika's life will take place at a later date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store