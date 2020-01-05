|
|
Monty Fox Monty C. Fox passed away on December 7, 2019 at his home in Lake Tapps WA. He was 80 years old. He was born on January 27, 1939. He graduated from Fife High School in 1957, spent 4 years in the Navy and then spent 35 years as a meat cutter. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Kathy, his sons, Steve, Joe, Christopher, step-sons Dan(Julie) and Ron Lowery, and daughter Monika (Jordan) Baisch. He is also survived by his sister Marilyn Campbell. He leaves behind many grand and great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Dorothy and Orvel Fox, his sisters Susan McBeath and Barbara Davis and stepson Dave Lowery. There will be no formal service per his request. There will be a family gathering later in 2020.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 5, 2020