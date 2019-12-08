|
Morlin "Mo" Mansfield Morlin James Mansfield, 75, passed away peacefully on Thanksgiving Day. Mo was born in Tacoma on June 20th, 1944 to Harold and Nikka (Campbell) Mansfield. He graduated from Mt. Tahoma HS and then served 6 years in the ARNG. He was a skilled tradesman, owning his own company, M&M Installations, until he "retired" in the mid-2000's. Over the years, he enjoyed riding his Harley, boating, stock-car racing, and following NASCAR events. As anyone who knew Mo can attest, he was quite a character and loved a good time. Love him or not, we bet everyone has a great "Mo" story! Mo is survived by three daughters, Cheri Topping, Carole (Jim) Pencek, and Erika (John) Epperly, two step-children, Tim Mansfield and Melinda (Greg) McGann, six grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters, Joanne (CG) Mansfield-Gales and Christine (Bill) Jay, several nieces and nephews, an aunt, two uncles, several cousins, and many special and lifelong friends. A Celebration of Life is planned for Summer 2020.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 8, 2019