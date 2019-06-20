Resources More Obituaries for Muriel Hoyt Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Muriel Ann (Pennant) Hoyt

Obituary Condolences Flowers Muriel Ann (Pennant) Hoyt Muriel Ann (Pennant) Hoyt, 89, of Chamberlain, passed away peacefully June 16 in Boothbay Harbor, Maine. She was born in Tacoma, Washington to Andrew and Jane Pennant. She was pre-deceased by her husband of 41 years, William Hoyt Jr., and daughters Jane Hoyt and Margaret Hoyt Guinasso. She is survived by her son William Hoyt III of Chamberlain, Maine, and his companion Evelin Brown of Edgecomb, Maine; and daughters Elizabeth Harris and her husband Irwin of Bakersfield, California; and Anna Lyon and her husband George of Wayne, Maine; grandchildren Aaron Harris and his wife Jackie; Sean Harris and his fiancé Taylor Binder; Joel Lyon and his wife Rachel; Katie Lyon and her fiancé Keith Butler; Charlie Guinasso and Jennifer Guinasso; and great grandchildren Abby Harris, Nina Harris and Cameron Lyon; nephews Jim Wingard, Larry Wingard, Jack Pennant III, Richard Pennant and William Schrum, nieces Cathy Bauer, Jean Wall and Margorie Conklin. Muriel was most proud of her work fighting infectious diseases, first for the State of Oregon and, later, for the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta, where she worked on a number of projects, notably, an extensive hepatitis A vaccine test study. This work also took her to Africa four times. She was invited to join a World Vision emergency medical team in Ethiopia during the famine of the early 1980s. While at the CDC, she was assigned to Somalia, during the civil unrest, Swaziland and, lastly, Lesotho, where she served in the Peace Corps after retirement from the CDC. Muriel was not afraid to explore new territory and enjoyed moves from various cities in Washington state to New York City and Los Angeles and, eventually, Portland, Oregon while supporting her husband's career in television news. Later, he supported hers with moves to Columbus, Ohio, Dover, Delaware and Atlanta, Georgia. In her retirement, Muriel settled into a bi-coastal lifestyle, living half the year in Pemaquid, Maine and the other half in Depoe Bay, Oregon. She slowed down a bit in the past few years and remained in Maine. She raised five children, and, once they reached school age in the 1960s, she embarked on her college education, something that was not available for her when she was young and married so soon after high school. At age 43, she earned a Bachelor of Science from the University of Oregon School of Nursing (now Oregon Health Science Center) and became a registered nurse. She soon transitioned to working in public health for the State of Oregon. It was there she wrote the rules that governed nursing homes and patient care, an accomplishment of which she was extremely proud. She later earned a Master of Public Administration from Portland State University. A funeral Mass is planned for 11 a.m. Monday, June 24, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Newcastle, Maine. A Celebration of Life is being planned for September. Please contact the family, or Strong-Hancock Funeral Home for details as they become available. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting: www.StrongHancock.com.

