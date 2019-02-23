|
Muriel Joyce (Weber) Hill 1933 - 2019 Muriel Hill passed away at her home on January 24th, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas E Hill, parents Ada Clerice and Walter Herman Weber, and brothers, Walter and Victor Weber. Muriel is survived by two sisters, Iris Martin and Loraine Burdick and four children, Tresa (Mark) Latham, Leslie (Mike) Emmons, Tim (Drina) Hill and Steve (Sandi) Hill. She leaves behind 17 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Muriel was active for over 50 years in the Puyallup community as a teacher, musician, and farmer. Read more at https://www.forevermissed.com/muriel-joyce-weber-hill/. Her service will be held 1 PM on Friday, March 1, at Elim Church, located at 9421 128th St. E, Puyallup, WA 98373.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 23, 2019