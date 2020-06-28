Murray M. Board Jr.
Murray M. Board, Jr. A devoted husband, father and grandfather, Murray passed away at his home in Auburn, WA on May 25th, 2020. He was born in Billings, Montana on March 31st, 1932. He served in the Korean War and was honorably discharged from the army in 1952. After 25 years with the Auburn Police Department, he retired as a lieutenant in 1988. Murray is survived by his wife, of 66 years, Claudia Board; son and daughter in law, Keith and Kimberly Board; four grandchildren; five great grandchildren; several cousins, nieces and nephews; son, Kenneth Board; daughter, Sally Board. Due to current social distancing guidelines a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jun. 28, 2020.
