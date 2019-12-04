|
Murray Seigman Sept. 26, 1932 - Nov. 25, 2019 One of 15 children born to Russel and Evelyn Seigman (Fair) on September 26, 1932 Murray Leon Seigman entered eternal life on November 25, 2019. He served his country proudly for 28 years: two tours to Vietnam, and one to Korea. While stationed in Germany, he met his future wife Christa Tamke. They were married for 32 years. Murray had smiling eyes, always lent a hand to those in need, and he meant what he said. Predeceased by his parents, wife, 7 brothers, 4 sisters, and grandson Michael. Murray lives on through his daughter Ingrid Mortensen, and her husband John Mortensen, granddaughter Rhiannon Mortensen and grandson Dean Perkins; his bestfriends Howard and Leni Jenkins; plus his three sisters Creta Nafe, Micleta Dietrick, Beverly Michael, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. He adored his granddaughter with all his heart. He enjoyed gardening and fishing. We love you grampa. A celebration of life will be held on Dec. 7, 2019 at 10 AM at Neighborhood Church 2802 Bridgeport Way W, University Place, WA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be offered to Neighborhood Church or The in his name.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 4, 2019