Myra Lee Barsalona Myra passed away March 9, 2019, age of 62. No one will forget her smart humor, warmth and love. She could make anything funny. Survived by Joseph Barsalona; sisters Michelle Yelladay (Bill) and Malee McCluskey; 4 children Kandi Williams (Sammy), Krystal Herrington, Joey Barsalona, Kristina Alton (Elijah); 2 granddaughters Jazmine Herrington-Whisnant (Will) and Charlie Brown; grandson Elijah Alston. Memorial will be held at CloverPark Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses, 6603 88th St SW, Lakewood, WA 98499, on April 1, 2019 at 7 pm.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 31, 2019
