Myra Vanderpool Gormley 02/07/1940-06/26/2020 Myra D. "De" Vanderpool Gormley died Friday, June 26, 2020 in University Place, Washington. Born in Muskogee, Oklahoma in 1940, she was the daughter of John O. Vanderpool and Doris J. (Fricks) Vanderpool A resident of University Place since 1977, she came to Seattle in 1965 and lived in the Puget Sound area ever since. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. A complete obituary can be viewed on: www.edwardsmemorial.com