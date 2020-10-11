Myrna Lautermilch

March 29, 1937 - October 4, 2020

Tacoma, Washington - Myrna Lewellyn Lautermilch passed away peacefully at the age of 83 in her home surrounded by her beloved family. She left this Earth with the assurance of meeting her savior in heaven as well as her cherished grandsons Zachary and Chad.

Myrna is survived by her husband, the love of her life and best buddy, Ed Lautermilch, whom she spent the past 62 wonderful years with. Myrna also leaves behind devoted family members: daughter Lori Austin and son David (Tammy) Lautermilch. "Nonnie" to granddaughter Kirstin (CJ) and great grandchildren: Kaidin, Gracie, and Noah Cruz. She also leaves behind a sister Darlene Wickens, as well as a niece and nephews.

Myrna lived a life full of love, laughter, and Joy. She had many gifts of kindness. One of her favorite things to do was to make her famous apple pie or cinnamon rolls and share them with her many friends and family, as they were her whole life. She loved to entertain. from her weekly bible study groups and luncheons to hosting holidays and events, her door was always open. She loved to travel and had so many interests.

Myrna is an example of a life well lived; a life well loved. In keeping with her wishes there will be no formal service. Instead do something kind for someone less fortunate.





