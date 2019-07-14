|
|
Myrna Lee (nee Koth) Johnston Myrna Lee Johnston (nee Koth) bravely passed away from cancer on July 8, 2019. We were blessed to be a part of her life and love her deeply for allowing us to be there for her as she passed away. She was married to James "Ron" Johnston for 42 years and was widowed on March 2, 2007. She is survived by her children Johnny Ray Johnston, age 55, Jodi Lee Mackie, age 52 and her grandchildren, Kaley Brianna Mackie, age 26, Casey Elizabeth Mackie, age 23 and James Francis Mackie, age 16. A Celebration of Life Event will be held on July 28, 2019 at the Jubilee Retirement Community Lodge/ "Rainier Room", 8487 Bainbridge Loop North East, Lacey, Washington 98516 from 12 to 3:00 p.m.. Please feel free to bring a picture of her for our photo display if you have one.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 14, 2019