Myrna Lois (Herold) Foster Myrna Lois Foster, 90, of Puyallup, Washington, was born in Ypsilanti, North Dakota, August 12, 1928, and passed away June 6, 2019. Myrna is survived by sons Warren (Sally) of Olympia; Stuart (Donna) of Jamestown, ND; daughters Verona Franzkeit, Rae Maddox of Puyallup. Grandma leaves behind her beloved grandchildren Aaron (Raina), Gwen, David (Heather), Cara (Walt), Bryan, Richard, Kevin (Andrea), Nathan (Katie), Jessa, Justin (Jennifer), Elizabeth (Tim), Margaret, Rachel (Wookuen); 27 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren. Myrna was preceded in death by husband Wallace (Wally) D. Foster; parents George and Emma Herold; brothers George, Richard, Claude; sisters Marion Griffin, Eleanor, Shirley Shaiffer; daughter Jo Ellen; son-in-law Bob Franzkeit; grandsons Jason, Phillip. As a young woman, Myrna worked on farms, in homes as a housekeeper and babysitter, and as a waitress in several restaurants, including the Palace Cafe in Jamestown, ND. Myrna and Wallace were married September 2, 1950, and celebrated 52 years together before his passing in 2002. They moved to Washington in 1952, where Myrna raised five children while taking care of their homes in Centralia, Burien, Puyallup, and Yelm. In 2005, Myrna moved to Sans Souci Mobile Estates in Puyallup, where she enjoyed gardening, playing pinochle, meeting new people, and attending potlucks and special events. Myrna was a kind, generous person, who had a loving heart and beautiful smile. She was known for her delicious cinnamon rolls. Myrna took much pleasure in being the family historian, always sending birthday cards and updating the family trees. She will be truly missed by family and friends. There will be a memorial Sunday, July 21, 2019, 1 to 5 p.m., at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2224, 120 - 2nd St. NE, Puyallup, WA 98372.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 30, 2019