Myrna Sonnier Myrna Joy Sonnier, 81 of DuPont WA died July 11 2019. Myrna, daughter of Howard and Jean Luckett, Passed away on July 11 from heart failure due to infection complications after a procedure. She is survived by her Son Brian and four Grandchildren Joshua, Kyle, Solana and Skylea. Myrna loved travel and worked in the industry until her retirement. She still loved trips and cruises and sharing stories of her travels to places from London to Kenya. She loved to give to others and share time with family and friends listening to her favorite music. She will be missed by her family and friends. A casual service will be held at Patriots Landing in Dupont at 12:30
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 25, 2019