Myrna Williams Myrna Jean Williams passed away peacefully September 9, 2019 at the age of 76. She was a 20 year resident of the Key Peninsula area. Prior to that she lived in Seattle and worked for various television and radio stations before moving to the Longbranch area and pursuing her passion of horticulture. She worked for various garden centers in the area before retiring and volunteering at the Angel Guild Thrift Shop in Key Center. Myrna grew up in Gig Harbor and graduated from Peninsula High School 1961. Anyone who knew Myrna knew that she could be quite feisty but all of her friends and family will miss her dearly. She is survived by her niece Heather Dautel who she loved so much. Myrna was always there for Heather's dance recitals and the birth of Heather's first child. She is also survived by her brother Dixon Williams and his wife Mollie and her brother Monte Williams and his wife Georgette. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Myrna's honor to Angel Guild Thrift Shop PO Box 703 Vaughn, WA 98394
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 19, 2019