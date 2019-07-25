Myron Hampton Stone Myron (Mike) Hampton Stone, 73, of Graham, Washington, graduated from mortality on July 23, 2019 after his body succumbed to autoimmune liver disease. Mike was born in Napa, California on May 14, 1946 to Newell Elbert Stone and Lois Ferne Walker Stone. Mike was raised on a 160 acre dairy farm where he learned the value of hard work. Mike received a full ride track scholarship to Brigham Young University as a distance runner. He was able to tour Europe with the BYU track team in 1968 where he set a 2 mile PR of 8:50 in Stockholm, Sweden. Mike still holds the two-mile record (9:18) at Lower Lake High School in Lower Lake, California. While at BYU Mike met and married his sweetheart and love of his life, Darleen Sabin Stone. Mike and Darleen were married on October 29, 1969. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Provo Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on December 15, 1990. Mike was so looking forward to celebrating his 50th wedding anniversary in October. Even though they will have to celebrate their 50th anniversary from both sides of the veil, their marriage is eternal and they will have countless anniversaries together throughout eternity. Mike valued family above all else. This is evident by the way he lived his life. Mike was loved by all who knew him. He treated everyone as though they were his best friend. Mike was called upon to serve Uncle Sam in Vietnam. He served in the 101st Airborne Division Screaming Eagles. He served his country courageously and is a true hero. Mike was an expert welder and worked for many years at Geneva Steel in Orem, Utah. Before and after work Mike would often be found running the foothills with his children. Mike was an avid collector. He collected antique cars, metal lunch boxes, gas pumps, Elvis records, and anything automotive related. Mike is survived by his wife, Darleen; Children: Tammy Stone, Lisa (Rex) Hamblin, Juliet (Aaron) Gerry, Michael A. Stone, and daughter-in-law Derrinda Stone; 13 grandchildren, one great grandchild on the way. He is also survived by his siblings: Ron (Alice) Stone, Linda Stone, Tim (Jeanne) Stone. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 26, 2019 with a viewing at 9:30 AM at the Graham Washington Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 13612 224th St E, Graham, WA 98338. Interment will be at Fir Lane Memorial Park in Spanaway, Washington. God be with you till we meet again.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 25, 2019