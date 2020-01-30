Home

New Tacoma Cemeteries, Funeral Home & Crematory
9212 CHAMBERS CREEK RD W
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA 98467
(253) 564-1311
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
1:30 PM
Harbor Covenant Church
5601Gustafson Drive
Gig Harbor, WA
Myron "Mike" Quanrud


1930 - 2020
Myron "Mike" Quanrud Obituary
Myron "Mike" Quanrud On January 17, 2020, Myron "Mike" Quanrud, passed away peacefully in his sleep to be with his Lord and Savior at the age of 89. Mike was born June 10, 1930, in Mayville, ND to Agnes and Chet Quanrud. He married Mary Wheeler of Fargo, ND, on Sept. 2, 1950 and together, they raised daughter, Kathy McPhail and sons, Steve, Paul and John Quanrud. Mike was a dedicated provider for his family. Some of his favorite times included camping and canoeing with family and friends. Mike especially loved hanging out with his 9 grandkids, 9 greats, and 1 great-great. They never failed to put a smile on his face. Mike and Mary put their Christian faith into action with family first, and showing love and kindness to many neighbors and friends over the years. Mike is welcomed into eternity by, among others, his parents, brother, Merle, and first wife, Shirley Nymon Quanrud. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary, 4 children and their spouses, 9 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild; and sister and husband, Judy and Jim Heit. A memorial service will be held at 1:30pm, Feb 7, 2020, at Harbor Covenant Church,5601Gustafson Drive, Gig Harbor, WA. Guestbook atwww.newtacoma.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 30, 2020
