New Tacoma Cemeteries, Funeral Home & Crematory
9212 CHAMBERS CREEK RD W
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA 98467
(253) 564-1311
Myron "Mike" Taylor


1923 - 2020
Myron "Mike" Taylor Obituary
Myron "Mike" Taylor Myron "Mike" Taylor, 97, passed away March 22, 2020 in Tacoma Washington. Born February 24, 1923 in Tacoma to Helen Walker Shaw and Payton Shaw. He is survived by his daughters Ellyn Erickson (Wayne), Nancy Shepardson (David), and Colleen McClements (Jerry Law), sister Florine "Mickey" Curren, Special Friend Gerda Knapp, 7 Grandchildren and 11 Greatgrandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife Marjorie Taylor in 2000. He was truly one of "The Greatest Generation" A memorial service will be scheduled in the future. Visit www.newtacoma.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 29, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -