Myrtle E. Martindale Myrtle E. Martindale passed away and entered heaven on December 14, 2019 at the age of 96. She was born on February 5, 1923 in Tacoma Washington and graduated from Lincoln high school. Her time and love were given generously to her family and church and neighborhood community. She had a large and devoted family including her husband of 61 years Harry, 4 children, Myrtina, (Don) Marie, Jim (Kathy) and Gary (Leona). She cherished 16 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren, and 9 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Harry, daughter Myrtina, and grandson Joseph. She was well loved and will be greatly missed. A celebration of her life will be decided at a later date.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 19, 2020