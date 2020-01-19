Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Myrtle Martindale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Myrtle E. Martindale

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Myrtle E. Martindale Obituary
Myrtle E. Martindale Myrtle E. Martindale passed away and entered heaven on December 14, 2019 at the age of 96. She was born on February 5, 1923 in Tacoma Washington and graduated from Lincoln high school. Her time and love were given generously to her family and church and neighborhood community. She had a large and devoted family including her husband of 61 years Harry, 4 children, Myrtina, (Don) Marie, Jim (Kathy) and Gary (Leona). She cherished 16 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren, and 9 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Harry, daughter Myrtina, and grandson Joseph. She was well loved and will be greatly missed. A celebration of her life will be decided at a later date.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Myrtle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -