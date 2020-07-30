1/
Myrtle Irene Bradley
Myrtle Irene Bradley Myrtle Irene Bradley born May 3, 1917, peacefully passed away on July 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Ward Fredrick Bradley. She is survived by her two sons; Stephen Paul Bradley and David Warren Bradley. She had a very long life of 103 years. During those years she volunteered at Good Samaritan Hospital, worked at the Puyallup Fair, and cared for her home and family on Puyallup's South Hill, which is now Bradley Lake Park. Now she's at home with the Lord, family and friends. We love and will always miss you, Mom.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jul. 30, 2020.
