More Obituaries for Myung Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Myung J. Johnson

Myung J. Johnson Obituary
Myung J. Johnson Myung J. Johnson, age 84, passed away at Welcome Home Assisted Living in Shoreline, Washington, on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. The cause was a long hard battle with lung cancer. She was born in 1935 in Korea, and later settled and resided in Tacoma, Washington for over forty-five years and retired from the University of Puget Sound where she worked in the Facilities Management Dept. for thirty years. Survivors include her daughters Nellie Johnson, Karen Johnson, son Joseph Johnson, three grand-children and four great grand-children.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 1, 2019
