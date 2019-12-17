Home

Weeks-Dryer Mortuary
220 134Th St S
Tacoma, WA 98444
(253) 537-0253
Service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
2:30 PM
Tahoma National Cemetery
18600 SE 240th Street
Kent, WA
Nahum Doskow


1926 - 2019
Nahum Doskow Obituary
Nahum Doskow 8/14/26 - 12/12/19 Dos is survived by his wife, Norma, his brother Julian & sister in law, Betty, Sister in law Joyce Lindner, children, Maggie O'Leary, Craig Smith, Coleen Culley, nephews, Jim, Eddie, George Doskow, and all his shipmate buddies. Dos served as Navy Chief Petty Officer 20yrs during WWII, Boeing 20yrs. Spent many years volunteering active with Fleet Reserve Association 50 + yrs. His sharp sense of humor, dry wit, will always be with us, along with his great love of cats. Services will be held at 2:30 on Friday 19th Tahoma National Cemetery 18600 SE 240th Street Kent, Washington 98042
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 17, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -