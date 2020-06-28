Nancy E. Shonk OnJanuary 29, 2020, Nancy Elizabeth Shonk passed peacefully in Tacoma, WA, with her loyal poodle Gala by her side. Nancy was born on August 17, 1943 in Evanston, IL to Frederick and Betsy Page. She is survived by her children Paul Shonk and Ann Shonk Kelly, and her six grandchildren: Catelynne Shonk, Liam Kelly, Mackenzie Shonk, Connor Kelly, Isabella Shonk and Maddox Shonk. Nancy graduated for MarymountCollege in New York City in 1965 with degrees in Mathematics and Chemistry. She was married to James PaulShonk, and taught middle school math in Buena Vista, CO until the untimely death of her husband in February of 1981. She continued her education at the University of Northern Colorado, earning a Master's Degree in Mathematics in 1984. That summer she moved to Santa Fe, NM, to continue her teaching career, making a brief stop at the Brunn School and then moving on to Santa Fe Prep. Nancy wore many hats at Santa Fe Prep including teaching high school math and serving as Department Chair for many years. While there, she watched over the education of Ann and Paul. In 1995 Nancy left Prep and moved east to work and study Buddhist meditation at the Insight Meditation Society in Barre, MA. Nancy settled in Tacoma in 1999. She worked for 10 years as an administrative assistantin the Math and Computer Science Department at Pacific Lutheran University (accompanied by her beloved Corgi, Buffy!). She especially enjoyed visiting with her grandchildren (and excited to be teaching Liam piano), and had many skills and hobbies: meditation, dog training, choir, piano, knitting, and word puzzles of all kinds. She read voraciously and loved fiction and movies framed art from The Lord of the Rings Trilogy adorned her walls. Nancy was a wonderful parent, grandparent, friend, and "dog mom" to many dear four-legged friends; she will be greatly missed. Memorial services have been postponed for now.



