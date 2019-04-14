Nancy Irene Fullinwider Nancy Irene Fullinwider, n‚e Austinson, beloved mother, sister and friend passed away peacefully at the Tacoma Lutheran Home in Tacoma, Washington on March 14, 2019 from complications of Alzheimer's Disease. Nancy was surrounded by love from her family and friends in her final hours. Nancy was born on January 27, 1943 in Blair, Wisconsin to her parents Alma Theodora Johnson and Gilbert Olai Austinson, fourth of eight children. A driven and ambitious young woman, she left home at an early age to study Apparel Arts in college and later made a career for herself as a pattern maker in the fashion industry; most notably for Columbia Sportswear and White Stag Outerwear. Throughout her life, Nancy was admired for her aesthetic eye and beautiful sense of style. In good times or bad, she had amazing strength and a kind spirit. When Nancy wasn't exploring the world, you could find her in the garden, quilting, or cooking a delicious meal for people she loved. One of Nancy's favorite quotes "We cannot change the inevitable. The only thing we can do is play on the one string we have, and that is our attitudeI am convinced that life is 10% what happens to me and 90% how I react to it. And so, it is with youwe are in charge of our attitudes." Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, her spouses Randolf Frazelle and Jack Fullinwider, and her brother Willard. She is survived by her son, Travis Frazelle, daughter-in-law, Alexis Carter and granddaughter Alma Frazelle of Tacoma, Washington and daughter, Hadley Johnson Hill, son-in-law, Robert Hill and granddaughters Katherine and Elizabeth Hill of Austin, Texas. Nancy is also survived by her siblings Gaylon, Clarice, Marge, Dick, Leon, Linda Jo and their families. Nancy was deeply committed to her faith. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Tacoma Lutheran Foundation, 1301 N. Highlands Parkway, Tacoma, Washington 98406 or to Immanuel Presbyterian Church, 901 N. J Street, Tacoma, Washington 98403. A celebration of Nancy's life will be held at Immanuel Presbyterian Church this summer.

