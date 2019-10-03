|
Nancy Joyce Wilcox May 4, 1955 - Sept. 14, 2019 Was called by the Lord 9-14-2019 was born 5-4-1955 in Illinois. Survived by Robert Stark of Tacoma sons William Wilcox and Nathaniel Wilcox of Tacoma. Daugter Angie Wilcox of Spokane, Sister's Maryand (Bob) Terry and (Raymond) of Tacoma. Grandchildren Therin Ewing of Tacoma and Zachary Wilcox of Spokane. Having a celebration at Skyline Christian Church. 626 skyline drive, Tacoma, Wa. On 10-13-2019 at 2:00pm Thanks to St Joseph Hospital for there care.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 3, 2019