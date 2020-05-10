Nancy M. Wilson
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy M. Wilson Nancy M. Wilson finished the last couplet in her poem on April 24, 2020. She taught generations of students at Puyallup High School in the English and debate programs, in the first English Language Learner program when Southeast Asian families fled to the US after the Vietnam War, and in the pre-first program at various elementary schools. Born October 6, 1934 in Auburn, she married fellow PHS teacher Don Wilson in 1959, and he preceded her in death in 2016. Their daughters, Lorraine, of Tacoma, and Kathryn "Kathy" (Walter "Wally" Bubelis), of Seattle, survive Nancy. Other survivors include her sisters-in-law Gail Larson of Quilcene and Ledine Wilson of Port Orchard, and three generations of nieces and nephews. Nancy earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Washington. Her community activities included Camp Fire (life-long participant, with a special love for her time as a counselor at Camp Sealth), Puyallup Schools Foundation, Sunday School teacher at Puyallup's Christ Episcopal Church, Puyallup Retired Teachers, volunteer tax preparer, PTA, and her sorority Delta Zeta. Nearly thirty years of retirement included travel, relaxation at the family property on Dabob Bay, volunteering, and part-time work at the Fair School. Due to the state of emergency, a private service is planned. Memorials may be made to: The Alzheimer's Association: https://www.alz.org/ or the Puyallup Schools Foundation: www.puyallup.k12.wa.us/ourcommunity/schoolsfound.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved