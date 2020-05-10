Nancy M. Wilson Nancy M. Wilson finished the last couplet in her poem on April 24, 2020. She taught generations of students at Puyallup High School in the English and debate programs, in the first English Language Learner program when Southeast Asian families fled to the US after the Vietnam War, and in the pre-first program at various elementary schools. Born October 6, 1934 in Auburn, she married fellow PHS teacher Don Wilson in 1959, and he preceded her in death in 2016. Their daughters, Lorraine, of Tacoma, and Kathryn "Kathy" (Walter "Wally" Bubelis), of Seattle, survive Nancy. Other survivors include her sisters-in-law Gail Larson of Quilcene and Ledine Wilson of Port Orchard, and three generations of nieces and nephews. Nancy earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Washington. Her community activities included Camp Fire (life-long participant, with a special love for her time as a counselor at Camp Sealth), Puyallup Schools Foundation, Sunday School teacher at Puyallup's Christ Episcopal Church, Puyallup Retired Teachers, volunteer tax preparer, PTA, and her sorority Delta Zeta. Nearly thirty years of retirement included travel, relaxation at the family property on Dabob Bay, volunteering, and part-time work at the Fair School. Due to the state of emergency, a private service is planned. Memorials may be made to: The Alzheimer's Association: https://www.alz.org/ or the Puyallup Schools Foundation: www.puyallup.k12.wa.us/ourcommunity/schoolsfound.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 10, 2020.