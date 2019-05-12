Nancy Marie Petersen Nancy Marie Petersen died peacefully on April 21st, Easter Sunday. She was born March 9, 1922 in Savannah, GA to Willie and Nancy Barbee. Shortly after WWII, Marie moved to the west coast to enroll in Providence Hospital School of Nursing through Seattle University. She worked as a nurse at the Doctor's Clinic in Auburn for many years. She married Roy Petersen on April 2, 1949 and enjoyed 67 years of marriage. Marie also worked in the family business, Petersen Brothers, as a secretary which was owned and operated by Roy and his brother Melvin. Marie and Roy enjoyed traveling in retirement. They visited family in Norway and Georgia. They loved taking WWII history tours in the US and abroad. They were avid skiers and traveled to many ski areas in the west. They were often joined by their close friends; Larbergs, Moores and Rottles. Most of all, they loved their cabin in Greenwater and skiing at Crystal Mountain. Marie was proceeded in death by her husband Roy. She is survived by nephew Gary Petersen, niece Denise King (Jerry), Christine Hazzard (Herb), Kaye Stone, godsons; Gary Larberg (Catherine), Ron Larberg, Dave Larberg (Jeannie). Marie was a caring and loving friend to all that met her. She was an adopted mother and grandmother to many friends and neighbors and cherished her special relationships. Special thanks to Gloria Taylor and Joanne McDaniel for their thoughtful care-giving efforts. Memorial donations can be sent to Children's Hospital, Frank D. Merritt Orthopedic Guild. A memorial service will be held at Price Helton funeral home on May 24, at 12:00pm.

