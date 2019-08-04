|
Nancy Sankovich Nancy Ann Sankovich, born March 9, 1954, passed away August 1, 2019 at age 65. She graduated from Wilson High School, class of 1972 and WSU, class of 1976. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Eva Sankovich, and her nephew, Brendan Sankovich. She is survived by sisters Diane (Jim) Hausske, Mary (Steven) Sherman and brother John (Lori) Sankovich. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. At her request there will be no funeral services. Please see Hill Funeral Home in Puyallup for more information regarding Nancy. At her request, please feel free to donate to Special Olympics of Washington.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 4, 2019