Nancy Skaar Nancy Kathleen Skaar was born 7 September, 1956 in Tacoma, WA. She died in her sleep 27 October, 2019 in her home in Tacoma, WA. She is survived by her brothers Rod and Gary, her nephew Eric, her nieces Suzi and Debbie, one great nephew, five great nieces, and her life partner Mike. Nancy was a dedicated state worker for over 31 years, supporting those who care for our vulnerable citizens. She retired in 2011. Nancy enjoyed travel, visiting old friends, and making new ones. She was known for her outgoing personality and positive attitude. Her celebration of life will be Saturday 4 January in the Steilacoom town hall, 1717 Lafayette St. Doors open at 2:00 pm with opening remarks at 2:30 pm followed by a time of sharing.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 31, 2019