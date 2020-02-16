Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Wahle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Wahle


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Wahle Obituary
Nancy Wahle Nancy Janeille Wahle of Orting, WA passed away on February 2, 2020. Nancy was born in Seymour Indiana on August 1, 1944. She was the second of five children born to Jasper & Stella Cannella. Nancy graduated from Puyallup High School and went onto receive her degree in teaching from UPS. She retired from teaching after 26 years with the Puyallup School District. She was treasured by her students. Nancy was married to James (Jim) Wahle on June 25, 1983; they were married for 36 years. Nancy is survived by her spouse Jim Wahle, stepson Tim (Andrea) Wahle, sisters Barbara Stroud, Mary (Gary) Puhrmann, John (Cindy) Cannella. Nancy or "Auntie Nan" was beloved by her nieces and nephews, other relatives and dear friends. Nancy is preceded in death by her parents Jasper and Stella, her brother Jasper (Buzz) Cannella and brother in-law Roger Stroud. At Nancy's request, there is no funeral or services planned.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -