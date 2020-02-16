|
Nancy Wahle Nancy Janeille Wahle of Orting, WA passed away on February 2, 2020. Nancy was born in Seymour Indiana on August 1, 1944. She was the second of five children born to Jasper & Stella Cannella. Nancy graduated from Puyallup High School and went onto receive her degree in teaching from UPS. She retired from teaching after 26 years with the Puyallup School District. She was treasured by her students. Nancy was married to James (Jim) Wahle on June 25, 1983; they were married for 36 years. Nancy is survived by her spouse Jim Wahle, stepson Tim (Andrea) Wahle, sisters Barbara Stroud, Mary (Gary) Puhrmann, John (Cindy) Cannella. Nancy or "Auntie Nan" was beloved by her nieces and nephews, other relatives and dear friends. Nancy is preceded in death by her parents Jasper and Stella, her brother Jasper (Buzz) Cannella and brother in-law Roger Stroud. At Nancy's request, there is no funeral or services planned.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 16, 2020