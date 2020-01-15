|
Nanette Bullock Jan. 11, 1944 - Jan. 8, 2020 Nanette M. Bullock was called home to glory on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. She was born January 11, 1944 in Union, MS to RC and Annie Brazel. Nanette was a respected and celebrated educator. She retired from River Ridge High School as its co-principal. She was a long-time member of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Tacoma. She was a beloved member of Delta Sigma Theta Tacoma Alumnae Chapter and a long-standing and active community member of Thurston County. Nanette will always be remembered by her loving husband of 52 years, Charles Bullock, sons Derrick Bullock and Darryl Bullock, granddaughters Deia and Tally, and a host of family and friends. Her memories, laughs, hugs and love will truly be missed. A memorial service will take place Saturday, January 18 at 11 a.m. at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 4818 Portland Ave E., Tacoma 98404. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that all monetary donations be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Or online at, st.jude.org/donatetoday. Please find the online guestbook at Mountain View Funeral Home.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 15, 2020