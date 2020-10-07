1/1
Tacoma, Washington - Son of Yugoslavian immigrants, Marko and Frances Vukovich, Ned was born in Tacoma on July 15, 1917 and passed away on September 30, 2020 at the age of 103. Preceded in death by parents, wife Lauretta, sister Mary and all of his relatives. Survived by son Mike (Staci), daughter Diane (Roy), grandson Darrin (Melissa), granddaughter Debbie (Michael), great-grandsons Connor, Evan, Nick, Jake and Nate. Graveside services Friday October 9, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Calvary Cemetery for family and friends. Military Honors. Viewing on Thursday October 8, 2020 from 1-4 pm at Gaffney Funeral Home. Please visit www.gaffneyfuneralhome.com to view full obituary and leave online condolences. "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." (2 Timothy 4:7)


Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 7, 2020.
