Nelly A. Alvord Nelly was born in Tacoma, WA, on June 17, 1925, the sixth of 8 children born to Marta Larson and John Hollstrom. Nelly was baptized as a young child at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Tacoma; and confirmed there in 1939. On April 12, 2019 at the age of 93 she died in Christ, at the Cottages of Edgewood, WA. She graduated from Stadium High School & met Jack Alvord. They were married April 7, 1946 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Tacoma; He was in the Navy and they were stationed at numerous locations from Adak, Alaska to Southern California. They moved to Tacoma in 1969. Their marriage was blessed with four children: Jack, Rick, Tom & Tim. As a young family they loved to go camping. Nelly loved to go clam digging & fishing with her family. As a young adult before marrying Jack she worked at Marine Iron Works and a theater in Tacoma. Nelly is survived by sons, Jack(Sue), Rick (Jamie), Tom (Denise), and Tim (Lisa) Alvord; as well as her beloved 9 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Nelly will be missed by all who knew and loved her. May God bless her memory among us. Service: April 27th, 1pm Mt. View Memorial Park, Lakewood, WA

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 24, 2019