Nestor Grechny Nestor Grechny was born on December 19, 1924 and died on August 27, 2020. His career spanned many years in the military, serving in World War II, The Korean War, and in peacetime. He was a navigator first in B-29s and later in B-52s. After the Korean War he participated in numerous secret missions involving missile and nuclear development. A graduate of Sacramento State University with an engineering degree, he retired as a Lt. Colonel in 1984. Prior to his retirement, he was part of research, development, and other duties at Boeing Corporation, including designing the Radome for the Bomarc missiles, as well as numerous assignments at the Pentagon, Department of Defense, and Strategic Air Command. Known for his outgoing personality, strongly held beliefs in America and loyalty to his family and friends, he was married to the love of his life, Phyliss, who predeceased him. He is now with her at last. May he rest in peace. Per his request, there will be no services. A donation to the charity of your choice
or the Museum of Flight, 8404 E Marginal Way S, Seattle, WA 98108 is suggested.