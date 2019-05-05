Home

Nettie Denton Nettie Louise Hill Denton was born in Klamath Falls, Oregon to Allen and Louise Lloyd on May 8, 1936. She passed away peacefully on the 25th of March, 2019. Nettie is survived by her husband Kenneth Denton, son Douglas Hill and his wife Gail, stepsons Tim and Ted Denton, stepdaughter Barbara Chintagavongse and her husband Tom, and her brother Earl Lloyd and his wife Alfriede.Services for Nettie will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 2:00pm at Haven of Rest Funeral Home in Gig Harbor. For service details and to read Nettie's life story, please visit www.havenrest.com
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 5, 2019
