Nicholas A. "Nick" Jurun Nick passed peacefully into the arms of his Heavenly Father, the morning of August 31st, 2019, at the age of 94, after living with dementia for many years. Though dementia took much from him, it never took his kindness. Nick was born in 'Old Town Tacoma,' on October 25th, 1924, to Tony and Dinka Jurun. He lived his entire life in the North end of Tacoma. His career spanned his service to our country as a World War II Navy veteran, commercial fisherman, and long time employee of West Coast Grocery. His roots, and love of his hometown, anchored him to the waterfront, and in the lives of those he befriended. Nick loved people, loved to laugh, and loved a good game of bowling. He is survived by his sister Diane Contris, brother Joe Jurun, his children Nick Juran, Mary Warnke, and Paul Jurun. Eight grandchildren, including his namesake, Nick Jurun III, who made the long trip on Sunday's to see his grandpa, and was there until the end. Numerous great grandchildren, nephews and nieces. A memorial service will be held Thursday, September 12th, 2019, at 11:00 am, at Holy Cross Church 5504 North 44th Street, Tacoma WA. 98407 Donations may be made to Dementia and Alzheimer's research. A special thank you to Hearthside Manor for the loving care you provided our dad, and to hospice for the continual care and support you provided to dad and his family.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 11, 2019