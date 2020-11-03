Nicholas Palmer

September 27, 1988 - October 20, 2020

Gig Harbor, Washington - Nicholas Christopher Palmer (Nick), age 32, passed away on October 20, 2020, after a nearly five-year battle with cancer. Nick was born on September 27, 1988 to Mark Palmer and Patricia Carney in Puyallup, Washington. He had an infectious, positive outlook on life that was on display at all times. Nick loved to help others—whether he knew them or not. He was as a very successful insurance agent who led a team of others in both eastern and western Washington. In addition, Nick was always the first to engage in any project that came up in his large network of family and friends. His intellect, curiosity, energy level, and interest in all things made him an unstoppable force when opportunities to fix anything presented themselves. Cars, boats, jet skis, construction, painting, landscaping, electrical work, cooking, financial advising, and all- around problem solving. All of this continued well after his cancer diagnosis and aggressive treatment program. He could often be found leaf blowing the large shared driveway in his neighborhood after a long day of chemotherapy infusions, simply because he enjoyed it.

Nick loved the outdoors. Especially working in his yard, camping with family, boating, and caring for the pets that he and his wife, Lindsay, shared. He is survived by his wife, Lindsay Palmer, their beloved pets, his parents, Mark (Ellen) Palmer and Patricia Carney, sister Jessica (Bert) Melby and their children Rylee, Dean, and Audrey, his step sister Tara (Tyler) Craig and their daughter Evelyn, and his step brother, Andrew (Allison) Klettke. Nick also leaves behind an extended family of aunts, uncles, and cousins. He loved all of them dearly and taught all of us how to live life to the fullest—with an incredibly kind heart. Nick's memory will live on with us forever. A private celebration of life will be held in January 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Sarcoma Foundation of America or the Pierce County Humane Society.





