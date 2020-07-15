1/1
Nickolas Kanton
Nickolas Kanton June 8th, 1940 July 5th, 2020 Nick Kanton is preceded in death by his parents, Nicholas Kanton Sr. and Jennie Kanton. He is survived by his sister Marianne Edgecomb, and his brother Michael Kanton, and several nieces and nephews. Nick Kanton, what a blessed soul, a man that lived his life exactly how he wanted! Nick was a straightforward, honest, hardworking, wonderful human. He loved children and loved the elderly. He always went to visit people and friends, just stopping by for a chat to show he cared! Nick's hunting trips were a must, yet he never missed church service, as he was always in the front pew! Nick touched all our lives for so many years, and his memory will live on forever in each of us! Share a story with a loved one about Nick today, I'm sure it will leave a smile on your face! Nick the Greek! A Viewing will be held at Fir Lane Funeral Home on July 17, from 2 to 7:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held at a later date due to COVID-19.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jul. 15, 2020.
