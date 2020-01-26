|
Nilmah Magill Gray Nilmah Elizabeth Magill was born in Portland, Oregon, on December 23, 1925, to Fulton and Nilmah Magill and passed away on January 7, 2020. Nilmah grew up in Seattle and Woodside, California, where she graduated from Palo Alto High School. She attended Oregon State College and the College of Puget Sound. Later, she worked in Tacoma at the Bank of California. Nilmah's roots were in Tacoma as were her parents. During the summer of 1945, she met Neil D. Gray at Day Island where each was visiting family. The courtship resulted in their 1946 marriage. A member of the "Greatest Generation" Nilmah set to work. She supported the family in the Gray Lumber Company, occasionally showing up to help at the Sixth Avenue store, raised four children for whom she would often sew clothes, and lived for Sunday family dinners. Nilmah was a member of Mason United Methodist Church, the University of Puget Sound Women's College League, and the 9 Hole Ladies Division at Fircrest Golf Club. She spent many years playing Pinochle with a ladies' group and enjoyed the outdoors, especially bird hunting with the family in Eastern Washington. As Neil approached retirement, Neil and Nilmah found time to travel the country and the world. Neil's participation in Masonic organizations added to their travel. Annually, Palm Desert served as a winter setting for family gatherings. In their early years together the two worked diligently to purchase "the farm" on Johnson Point in Olympia from Neil's grandfather. When Neil retired, they built a permanent home which became a family beach retreat. They kept busy maintaining the property and an antique apple orchard. After Neil's death, Nilmah moved to Merrill Gardens in Tacoma where she was one of the first residents. She lived there for eleven years and leaves many friends who valued her wit and candor. Nilmah was predeceased by her parents and her brother, Benjamin Franklin Magill. She is survived by her children, Nilmah Mills (George), Neil "Mac" (Meagan Foley), Stephen (Wendy), and Claudia Fransen (Craig), 10 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. A loyal spouse, loving mother, grandma (Nana, Cookie), and great-grandmother, Nilmah did not shy from sharing her opinion on an issue. Her life was grounded in a solid belief in the Bible and a commitment to its teachings. Given her heritage she had a particular interest in the Old Testament which is evident in the Star of David on her headstone, balanced by the Christian cross. Nilmah covered all bases. While on one hand Nilmah knew where she stood, on the other, she was welcoming to all. In her later years holidays at the family home on Johnson Point were always attended by neighbors, their children, and grandchildren. Nilmah took great pleasure in watching these young people grow into adulthood. "If you didn't know me, it is your loss!" was one of her favorite sayings. There will be a private family graveside service. A joyful celebration of Nilmah's life will take place at Fircrest Golf Club on Saturday, March 7th from 3-5 p.m.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 26, 2020