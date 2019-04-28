Nina Elvira Ozolins Nina (Velta) Elvira Ozolins, 95, passed away peacefully on 16 April 2019. She was born on 7 February 1924 on a farm near Barbele, Latvia. In September 1944, her family fled Latvia to avoid having to live under Soviet occupation and spent the next six years in displaced persons (DP) camps in Germany until they attained legal immigration status to the US in May 1950. While in Germany she married her husband Emils, in October 1948, and remained married for 55 years until Emils' passing in March 2004. Upon arrival in Tacoma, Velta worked at Day's Clothing as a seamstress, but then enrolled in the Tacoma General Hospital Nursing program where she obtained an LPN degree. For over 25 years she worked at Abeline House nursing home in University Place. Besides her husband Emils, Velta was predeceased by her mother and father, Janis and Zelma Calitis, and her brother Janis. She is survived by her sons, John and Elmer (Kim); grandchildren, David (Rena), Jay (Michelle), Ryan, Lindsey Mara, Brett (Lindsey Dixon); and 4 great-grandchildren, Emilia, Mira, Maksims, and Charles. The family wishes to thank the staff at Harbor Place and Brookdale Harbor Bay for the wonderful care while she resided there during the last six years. A private family memorial service will be held in the future. Please visit our guestbook at www.newtacoma.com.



Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary