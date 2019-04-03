|
Nina Rouseff Nina Rouseff, age 82, died suddenly on March 14, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband William Rouseff, and survived by her son Daniel Rouseff; siblings Howard Gibson, Mary Sturgeon, Shirley Parker, and Bob Gibson; and 14 nieces and nephews. Nina had a nearly 40-year career as an administrative assistant with the General Services Administration. An avid golfer and gardener, she resided in Puyallup in the same house for 52 years. Remembrances can be made to the Puyallup Food Bank.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 3, 2019